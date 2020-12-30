Where you can recycle your Christmas tree

Hall County’s Bring One for the Chipper program, which recycles undecorated Christmas trees for use as mulch, has returned this year, with several drop-off locations countywide.
Hall County’s 12 compactor sites and the Hall County Recycling Center will be receiving trees through Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Candler Compactor - 5064 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville
Murrayville Compactor - 5113 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Lula Compactor - 6174 Lula Road, Lula
Wauka Mountain Compactor - 5800 Brookton-Lula Road, Gainesville
Sardis Road Compactor - 3166 Brackett Drive, Gainesville
East Crescent Drive Compactor - 734 East Crescent Drive, Gainesville
Gould Lane Compactor - 1277 Hillside Gardens Lane, Gainesville
Tadmore Compactor - 3320 Holly Springs Road, Gainesville
Balus Creek Compactor - 3845 Old Flowery Branch Road, Flowery Branch
Blackshear Place Compactor - 2921 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Flowery Branch Compactor - 4395 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch
Gaines Ferry Compactor - 6173 Gaines Ferry Road, Flowery Branch
Hall County Recycling Center- 1008 Chestnut Street, Gainesville
City of Gainesville residents and city of Flowery Branch residents can leave their trees curbside. Oakwood residents can drop their trees in the vacant lot at the corner of Allen and Railroad Streets through Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Trees should be undecorated when they are dropped off, and artificial trees will not be accepted.
Mulch from the trees will be available at the Hall County Landfill,1700 Oakbrook Drive in Gainesville, free of charge Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning Jan. 4, 2021.