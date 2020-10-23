'It's not fair': Gainesville 11-year-old still in critical condition after being hit by truck Monday

Prayer candles surround a photo of Santiago Ramirez, 11, on his family’s table, as the boy remains in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital after being hit by a truck Monday, Oct. 19, near his Gainesville home.

Javier Ramirez, the boy’s father, said he has called police numerous times about people driving too fast on Buena Vista Circle in the family’s neighborhood.

“Today was my kid. What’s going to be next?” Ramirez asked. “Another kid, my neighbors or somebody else. It could be your kid.”