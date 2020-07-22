How local churches have adapted to COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local churches have had to get creative in finding new ways to gather.

“The hardest thing is not being able to be with your people in times of crisis. That’s been my biggest stress and my biggest struggle,” said the Rev. Tom Smiley, senior pastor at Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville.

While Lakewood has been able to adapt with streamed services and socially distanced in-person services, Smiley said he has not been able to go to the hospital to minister to those with health issues or hug someone grieving at a funeral.

“I love our people, and I love being with them and serving them in those types of moments, and I have not been able to,” Smiley said.

At Lakewood, church-goers are asked to distance and avoid contact such as hugs or handshakes. Space is limited, and masks are encouraged. People can also watch services online.

As many churches limit in-person gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19, religious leaders and church-goers have moved to online or outdoor services or have required reservations to ensure there is enough space to spread out in each parish.

“We hope to, even virtually, be a place where we can offer spiritual comfort and guidance through this time,” said the Rev. Jeremy Shoulta, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Gainesville.

First Baptist Gainesville offers a weekly outdoor service where people bring their own seating and are encouraged to wear face masks. Another weekly indoor service has no congregational singing and requires church-goers to wear masks. Those planning to attend must register online before the service.

Shoulta said many Bible studies and Sunday school groups have shifted to Zoom meetings, and some are meeting outdoors in the church’s larger gathering spaces. And, he added, people are staying in touch with phone calls and cards.