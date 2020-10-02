Gainesville Water Resources reports normal water tests after 1,000-gallon sludge spill at Flat Creek

Water quality testing has come back normal after about 1,000 gallons of sludge spilled into Flat Creek this week, according to Gainesville Water Resources.

Operators at Flat Creek Water Reclamation Facility, on Old Flowery Branch Road, discovered the accidental discharge at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to a city news release. An inspection plate on a sludge pump leaked, allowing sludge to escape and travel across the ground and into the creek. Staff were able to secure the plate, stopping the flow. Employees used a wastewater vacuum truck to remove as much escaped sludge as possible and cleaned the area.

All water quality testing following the spill showed normal results, according to the city.

Georgia Environmental Protection Division was notified and signs have been posted.