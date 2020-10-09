Why Lake Lanier levels will drop 2 feet by the end of November

Lake Lanier levels will drop by about 2 feet by Nov. 30 to allow for head gate repairs to be made at Buford Dam, the Army Corps of Engineers said in a press release Friday, Oct. 9.

The reduction coincides with the winter pool drawdown that began Oct. 1. The winter full pool is 1,070 feet above sea level, and the summer full pool is 1,071 feet.

The lake stood at 1,070.79 as of Friday morning.

“The drawdown for repairs will lower the pool to 1,069 feet to allow safe access for repair crews at Buford Dam,” the release states.

The repairs are expected to take about three weeks to complete.