Water wars return to U.S. Supreme Court on Feb 22. Here’s what’s at stake

Georgia, meanwhile, wants the court to accept Kelly’s recommendation. Georgia said in a June court filing, “After more than six years of litigation, it is now clear that Florida’s case was built on rhetoric and not on facts.”



Georgia contends that while it accounts for more than 90% of the population, employment and “economic output” in the basin, the state’s total water consumption is 2.4% of “state line” flows in wet years and 6.1% in dry years, its lawyers say.

The issue is actually making its second pass through the Supreme Court. Ralph Lancaster, a court-appointed special master before Kelly, offered a recommendation — also siding with Georgia — but justices had additional questions and decided to appoint Kelly to carry on the work.

“It seems to me (Kelly) answered all the questions put to him by the justices,” said Clyde Morris, attorney for the Gainesville-based Lake Lanier Association. “Perhaps more importantly — and this is merely my opinion — I think the justices were throwing Florida a bone when they remanded the first time.

“My sense is that the justices did not want Florida to lose on a technicality, so to speak, so they gave Florida another opportunity to win on the merits. Sadly for Florida, they lost in the eyes of the special master – badly. And I see nothing in Judge Kelly’s report to suggest that the justices should give Florida another bite at the apple.”

And for Clyde’s part, “I don’t think this case will be the last legal challenge regarding the ACF (basin), but I do think it will be the end of Florida’s legal attempt to obtain equitable apportionment.”