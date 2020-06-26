Water wars ratchet up with this latest salvo from Georgia lawyers

Georgia is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to effectively end a longstanding “water wars” battle by denying Florida’s request for “an equitable apportioning of waters” in the basin containing Lake Lanier.





“After more than six years of litigation, it is now clear that Florida’s case was built on rhetoric and not on facts,” Georgia’s lawyers stated in a document Friday, June 26.





The filing is in response to Florida asking the court in April to reject a Dec. 11 report by a special master who recommended that justices not grant Florida’s request for an equitable apportioning of waters in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, or the ACF Basin.





Among Florida’s objections is that U.S. Circuit Judge Paul J. Kelly Jr. found that Florida "has not been injured by Georgia’s increasing consumption" of waters in the ACF.