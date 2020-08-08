Two bodies found in boat at Mary Alice Park in Forsyth

By SABRINA KERNS, FCN
Two men have been found dead in a boat at Mary Alice Park in Forsyth County, according to a report from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office, along with the Cumming Police Department, the Forsyth County Fire Department and EMS, responded to a call from Mary Alice Park, on the southeast corner of Lake Lanier, Saturday, Aug. 8, in reference to the two bodies found on the boat, the report says.
FCSO is currently investigating. At this time, no foul play is suspected, according to the statement.
This story will be updated.