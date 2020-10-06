Supreme Court showdown in Georgia-Florida water wars could come in 2021

Georgia and Florida appear headed for a “water wars” showdown in the U.S. Supreme Court, and while just when is not known, an actual date for arguments is closer to being set.

A notation Monday, Oct. 5, on the online docket for the longstanding litigation between the two states says that the case is “set for oral argument in due course.”

“With this note, we expect to be scheduled for an oral argument, but we don’t have a clear indication as to when the court will set it,” said Katie Byrd, spokeswoman for the Georgia attorney general’s office, on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Clyde Morris, a lawyer who represents the Lake Lanier Association, said the case is one of eight listed in the October term awaiting an argument date, but “it’s the last case on the list.”

“I presume argument will be set … during this term,” he said.

The term ends in June 2021, with April 28 as the last day scheduled for arguments and decisions in all cases issued by June 30, Morris said.

“So, my guess is that argument will probably be around April 28 and a decision issued near the end of June,” he said.



