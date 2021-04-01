Reaction pouring in over Georgia’s water war victory in U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously for Georgia on Thursday, April 1, in rejecting Florida’s claim that Georgia uses too much of the water that flows from the Atlanta suburbs to the Gulf of Mexico. Florida said that its neighbor’s overconsumption is to blame for the decimation of the state’s oyster industry.

“The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision is a resounding victory for Georgia and a vindication of years-long effort by multiple governors and attorneys general here in the Peach State to protect our citizens’ water rights,'' Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

“Our state will continue to wisely manage water resources and prioritize conservation, while also protecting Georgia’s economy and access to water.”

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the decision “affirmed what we have long known to be true: Georgia’s water use has been fair and reasonable. We will continue to be good stewards of our water resources, and we are proud to have obtained a positive resolution to this years-long dispute on behalf of all Georgians.”

Clyde Morris, who represents the Gainesville-based Lake Lanier Association, said, “While one can never be completely sure in advance about how a court is going to rule, the equities in this case so vastly favored Georgia and Florida’s evidence of causation was so unconvincing that the outcome has long seemed clear.

“While none of us is happy about the demise of the Apalachicola oyster beds, the court’s ruling validates Georgia’s long-held position that it was not the cause.”

Morris added that “while there is still ongoing litigation about management of the ACF Basin, at least we can finally lay to rest the interstate battle over equitable apportionment of the water flowing through it.”

The ACF, or the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, straddles Georgia, Florida and Alabama, with Lake Lanier in the headwaters.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the court that Florida failed to prove its case.

“Considering the record as a whole, Florida has not shown that it is ‘highly probable’ that Georgia’s alleged overconsumption played more than a trivial role in the collapse of Florida’s oyster fisheries,” Barrett wrote.

The justices dismissed Florida’s lawsuit, which had been before the court twice in the past three years.