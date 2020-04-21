Old Federal Campground closing indefinitely because of shoreline erosion caused by heavy rain

Heavily eroded by rains, Old Federal Campground off Lake Lanier in South Hall has been closed indefinitely.
“High-water events over the last several years have damaged the shoreline and existing shoreline protection to a point where many areas are considered unsafe,” said Tim Rainey, the Corps’ operations project manager at the lake, in a news release Tuesday, April 21.
“Unfortunately, we do not currently have funding to make repairs, so the campground will remain closed until such time adequate funding is received.”
The campground at 6219 Old Federal Road has been closed already as part of the Corps’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. Other parks remain open, including Old Federal Day Use.