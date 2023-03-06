New name for Lake Lanier? It gets mentioned in federal renaming report

A new name for Lake Lanier and Buford Dam?

A congressionally chartered group assigned to reviewing federal names related to the Confederacy, says the lake and dam are “within its remit for consideration, but not within its purview to provide a naming recommendation.”

Buford Dam is named for the town, the namesake of Lt. Col. Algernon Sidney Buford, who served in the Virginia Militia during the Civil War, states The Naming Commission’s Final Report to Congress in September.