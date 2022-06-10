Meet Lake Lanier Association’s new executive director

Amy McGuire has had a diverse career, working in health care supplies as well as Lake Lanier marina member services and sales.

“But my heart always belonged to the lake,” McGuire said.

That passion has led her to a new position, executive director of the Lake Lanier Association.

“I’m looking forward to really educating the public” about the lake, she said Friday, June 10. “A lot of people don’t realize Lake Lanier is manmade, that it’s our primary water source. They think it’s just this place where people go and play.”

Lake Lanier is “a very worthy cause, whether you’re living on it, playing on it or drinking water from it,” McGuire said.