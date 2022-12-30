The latest on bill aimed to preserve Chattahoochee River

A bill to preserve and protect the Chattahoochee River is now law.

The Chattahoochee River Act authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to work on water projects up and down the Chattahoochee River throughout Georgia.

The new law “will help improve water quality, protect essential public works and restore ecosystems along the river — which are all vital to Georgia’s drinking water supply, agricultural industry, power generation and more,” according to a press release from Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia.