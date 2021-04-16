Lanier Islands moving forward with conference center, thanks to this big boost in state funding

Lanier Islands’ planned new conference center/hotel has gotten a $21 million boost from Georgia.
That amount has been included in the state’s 2021-22 budget, which takes effect July 1. The budget was approved by the General Assembly.
The Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority acknowledged the state financing in its meeting Friday, April 16, voting to begin taking steps to tap into that money through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The development authority is a state entity that governs the longtime tourist destination in South Hall. Islands Management Co. LLC is the resort’s private leaseholder.
The $155 million conference center and hotel project was announced in August 2020 to be built on a site once occupied by PineIsle, a 254-room hotel that was torn down in April 2008. The lot has remained vacant since then.
In August 2020, authority executive director Bill Donohue said the project would be funded by state and private sources and that so far, the state had contributed more than $30 million.
The new complex may open in late 2023 or early 2024, officials said Friday.
