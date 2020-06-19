How one group’s efforts might have saved some Lake Lanier islands from disappearing

A two-year effort that may have stopped seven of Lake Lanier’s distinctive islands from eventually disappearing was finished in May.



The Lake Lanier Association, with the funding help of governments and others, spent nearly $500,000 million putting riprap, or heavy rocks, around the islands dotting the 38,000-acre lake. The rocks were placed along heavily eroded areas, which had turned into sheer cliffs exposing red dirt and sediment.

When done, 9,600 tons of stone were used to armor the islands. In all, the rocks were placed on 6,100 feet, or more than a mile, of shoreline. Contractors on the project were Marine Specialties and Boat Dock Works of Gainesville.

As water filled the lake built by the Army Corps of Engineers in the 1950s, the remains of homes and roads were submerged, but hilltops remained. Those hilltops would become islands , a scenic spot for boaters to throw down anchors and explore.

But through the years, the islands’ shorelines also got battered by the wakes of passing boats.

The idea to fix the islands took root in 2014 and started with some repairs in 2015, according to Rich York, Lake Lanier Association board member and project manager.