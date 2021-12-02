How much NGHS donated for a new pavilion at Lake Lanier Olympic Park

The foundation’s fundraising efforts will include other capital improvements at the park, including, walking trails, an additional courtesy dock and public art. The foundation manages the park’s operations as part of an agreement with the county and the city.

In return for the large donation, NGHS will receive exclusive naming rights for the pavilion for 10 years and can use the pavilion for event space six times per year, according to city documents. The agreement also includes additional sponsorship opportunities for the Olympic Timing tower, future picnic pavilions and public art locations.

“The hospital’s gift is specific for a plaza pavilion,” Lynch said. “We can increase the events that we have year round.”

The name of the pavilion is still to be determined, according to city documents.

The city plans to invest $17 million for future capital projects at the park over the next three years, the agreement states, which will include renovations to the boathouse. Earlier this fall, the foundation had new bathroom facilities constructed at the park.

“Between (the pavilion) and the new boathouse that’s going to be a happening place,” Mayor Danny Dunagan said.

The pavilion is expected to be completed in 2022. The city council is expected to approve the donation from NGHS at its meeting on Dec. 7.