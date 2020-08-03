Storm damages boats, docks at Aqualand Marina

Multiple docks and boats were damaged or destroyed at Aqualand Marina on Lake Lanier after a storm passed through Monday afternoon.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said no injuries were reported.

Casey Ramsey of Hall County Emergency Management said reports of a tornado or waterspout could not be confirmed.

“Something hit,” said Lu Treadway of the Lake Lanier Dwellers Facebook group. “There are tons of damage over there. … People are still checking in (with damage) reports.”