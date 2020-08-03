Storm damages boats, docks at Aqualand Marina

Multiple docks and boats were damaged or destroyed at Aqualand Marina on Lake Lanier after a storm passed through Monday afternoon.
Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said no injuries were reported.
Casey Ramsey of Hall County Emergency Management said reports of a tornado or waterspout could not be confirmed.
“Something hit,” said Lu Treadway of the Lake Lanier Dwellers Facebook group. “There are tons of damage over there. … People are still checking in (with damage) reports.”
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly after 2 p.m. for the South Hall area. The alert warned of quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
NWS meteorologist Kaitlyn Martin told The Times the agency also received reports of damage to docks and boats at the Aqualand Marina, as well as trees down in the area.
Martin said the weather service was not aware of tornadoes in the area, only “straight-line wind.” But, she said, a clearer picture of what passed through the area will be available in coming days.
“Nothing suggested clearly that there was a tornado, but ... we do go back and look at the data again,” Martin said. “We’ll probably know more here in the next day or so, as we get a more complete picture of the damages.”
The NWS says it's likely there is damage at Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier as well.
Forecasters said Tropical Storm Isaias is partially responsible for Monday afternoon's storms, as it approaches the East Coast near the Carolinas, but a separate storm system is also at play. Isaias is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall tonight, according to tweets from the National Hurricane Center.