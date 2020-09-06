Great American Boat Parade drew thousands to Lake Lanier. This is what it looked like

The thousands of people who’d shown up to hop on boats bound from the Buford Dam to Port Royale Marina in Forsyth County and back dressed in red, white and blue, throwing a fist in the air and trading horn blows with others whose boats were decorated in the same style. Many waved Trump signs or posed with carboard cutouts of the president as they made their way around the lake from about 11 a.m. until around 2 p.m.



Melton added that the group had also observed a moment of silence and prayer for Department of Natural Resources region supervisor Capt. Stan Elrod before setting off. Elrod, 49, was a 28-year veteran of the department who worked in the DNR’s Gainesville office. He was killed Thursday, Sept. 3, after being struck by a car.

“That was great just to see how many people respected him as a person and as a law enforcement officer and to see everybody come together and celebrate his life and what he’s done for our community,” Melton said.

Similar parades supporting patriotism and Trump have been happening around the country in recent days, and more are planned in days ahead.

'I don’t think we’ve ever seen this’

The parade set off from the dam around 11 a.m., just after the National Anthem could be heard blaring from a loudspeaker. At the end of the song, bellowing cheers grew from the crowd of boaters and boat horns drowned out the noise from birds chirping and waves breaking on the shores at West Bank Park.

That's where Cumming residents Mary and Jim Fasano stopped by to see the gathering.

“I think it’s great, and it’s a great sign of patriotism, to say the least,” Jim Fasano said, adding that the couple has lived in the area for two decades. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen this.”