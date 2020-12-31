Gainesville’s ‘urban stream’ has seen challenges, progress

Flat Creek, which flows for six miles from midtown Gainesville to Lake Lanier, runs through both industrial areas and less populated areas. The “urban stream” has faced pollution challenges over the years, but now those who monitor the waterway say water quality is improving.

“Flat Creek is a hard-working urban stream. It’s a natural feature, but it provides a lot of services for the community, in terms of assimilating waste and providing flow into Lake Lanier,” Gainesville Water Resources Director Linda MacGregor said. “Historically, it has been quite polluted, but it’s cleaner today than it’s been in decades, and we see that fish are coming back into the creek.”

The creek suffered a 2 million gallon sewage spill in October 2020 after heavy rains led to a pump failure at Flat Creek Water Reclamation Facility. But the creek has also seen some steps forward in the past few years.

A stream restoration finished in 2018 added 13 rock structures to keep the water flowing and introduce oxygen, along with 2,000 tons of riprap along the sides to help with erosion. A litter trap installed in 2015 off Old Flowery Branch Road catches trash before it can make its way to Lake Lanier.

Gainesville Water Resources monitors water quality in Flat Creek regularly — six sites along the creek are sampled monthly, while 25 spots are visually inspected weekly, according to Environmental Monitoring Coordinator Tyler Sims. Of the 25 spots inspected visually, two are tested for field parameters such as temperature, dissolved oxygen levels and pH levels weekly, Sims said.