Florida lawyers: Lack of relief in water wars could ‘spell doom’

Florida isn’t mincing words in the ongoing water wars with Georgia.

“Denying Florida relief not only would spell doom for Apalachicola, it would set the bar so high for an equitable apportionment that it would effectively invite states to raid water as it passes through their borders,” Florida lawyers said in a brief filed Monday, July 27, in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Florida is trying to convince justices to hear its case against Georgia, alleging “overconsumption” of water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, which includes Lake Lanier in the headwaters.