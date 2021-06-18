Fishing club treating 75 veterans to ‘pleasurable’ day on Lake Lanier

“It gives everybody a fun day on the lake,” he said. “We just try to make it a pleasurable, enjoyable day for all the veterans.”



Registration is closed for the event, which also will feature a free lunch for participants at Bolding Mill Park in Hall County. The event is open to all veterans, even though Wounded Warriors helps refer participants.

Several awards will be given, including for largest crappie, bass and striper. Wounded Warriors is paying for the awards, Thornton said.

The event, otherwise funded largely by donations from club members, is one of several the fishing club sponsors.

“We do a lot of charity work throughout the year. This is just one of the main events we do,” said Thornton, who has started his own nonprofit organization, “Fishin’ With Everyday Heroes,” benefiting fire, police and first responders.



