Explosion burns boat, injures woman, 2 teens at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

An explosion Sunday afternoon at Lanier Islands burned a boat, caused a dock fire and sent several people, including two teenagers, to the hospital.
Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zachary Brackett said firefighters responded about 2:30 p.m. May 9 to the Port of Indecision at Margaritaville to find a boat fully engulfed in flames and several people injured.
Brackett said a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. A 39-year-old woman was taken to Grady via ambulance.
Brackett said the three who were taken to the hospital were all occupying the boat when the incident took place.
“Everyone (the three) was transported for burn injuries,” Brackett said. “The degrees and severity, I think it varies on all three. This was a pretty significant incident.”
Three other people declined to be taken to the hospital.
Brackett said the incident happened at the gas docks. A personal watercraft drifted away causing an associated fire.
Brackett said the fires had been extinguished and the cause is under investigation.
