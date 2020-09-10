By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Buford Dam Road closure will also temporarily close these five parks on Lake Lanier
Lake Lanier

Buford Dam Road, as well as five parks, will be closed for roadway maintenance on Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release. 

The work, which will force closed the road and five parks with entrances on the road, is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Corps suggests Ga. 20 as an alternate route. 

The parks closing are Lower Pool East, Lower Overlook, Lower Pool West, West Bank Turn-out and West Bank. Buford Dam and the five parks are on the southern end of Lake Lanier at the Gwinnett-Forsyth County line. 

