Authorities recover body of Stone Mountain man in Lake Lanier

Authorities recovered the body of a Stone Mountain man Tuesday, July 14, after days of searching on Lake Lanier.

Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said the body of Bentley Nwgbara, 28, resurfaced within the search area after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said Nwgbara jumped into the waters of Lake Lanier near Harbor Landing, off Lanier Islands Parkway, Saturday, July 11, and did not resurface.

Divers were in the lake searching for the man beginning around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Army Corps of Engineers assisted in the search.

The search started anew around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“The terrain on the bottom is a steep incline and is covered in standing and fallen timber, which makes the search more difficult,” McKinnon previously told The Times.

Nwgbara’s body was released to the Hall County coroner.