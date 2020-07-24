Abandoned docks on Lake Lanier are ‘out of control,’ and they’re not just an eyesore

At one time, abandoned vessels were the big concern on Lake Lanier, floating masses of steel and metal leaking fluids into the water. That seems to be less of issue these days.



The new worry is abandoned docks.

“They’re out of control,” said Jennifer Flowers, executive director of the Lake Lanier Association.

It’s so much of an issue that a “see something, say campaign” has been started in an effort to catch illegal dumpers in the act of abandoning docks.

“We’re hoping to get more traction (from that),” Flowers said.