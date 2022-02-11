A closer look at plans for Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s $17 million boathouse renovation

While the park and its boathouse remain valuable attractions, the boathouse is in bad shape.

“It pretty much sat like a time capsule almost from the Olympics to today,” said James Watson, facilities manager at the park. “What you see is how it looked during the Olympics.”

The boathouse doesn’t have heating and cooling. It has little insulation, and its roof wouldn’t hold up against a fire emergency if the sprinkler system was activated, Watson said.

The upcoming $17 million renovation project requires tearing the boathouse down to its foundation and constructing a new facility that would be an event center in addition to a place where teams could store their boats and equipment. The main floor will be opened up for a tall ballroom that can seat up to 400 people or flex into three smaller meeting spaces.

“With the ballroom we’re going to be able to bring in conferences and events that we’ve never had here before,” Tourism Director Robyn Lynch said. “It’ll be all new events on top of what we’re already doing with rowing.”

The building will be raised four feet to help eliminate flooding issues. It will feature a kitchen with a design inspired by Lanier Technical College’s facility, Lynch said, as well as workout facilities, direct access to docks, and a service entrance for caterers and vendors. The hope is it will provide an event space unlike anywhere else in the county.

The current facility is a U-shape toward the lake with separate areas for different sports, but the new boathouse will have a more open floor plan with all sports and boats in one large area.

The project will be funded through the city’s hotel-motel tax fund, almost entirely fueled by nonresidents. But the city doesn’t have all the cash on hand, City Manager Bryan Lackey said.