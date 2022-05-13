$90 million for Chattahoochee River? It’s possible with bill moving through Congress

Up to $90 million might be flowing to the Chattahoochee River in coming years.

The Chattahoochee River Act, a bill moving through the U.S. House and Senate, would direct the Army Corps of Engineers to work with state and local governments, as well as advocacy groups, to develop the Comprehensive Chattahoochee River Basin Restoration Plan.

The plan would provide design and construction dollars for “water-related resource protection and restoration projects” affecting the Chattahoochee River Basin, according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee.

The watershed extends from Northeast Georgia to Florida, crossing into Alabama. Lake Lanier, which follows much of Hall County’s western boundary, is part of the headwaters.