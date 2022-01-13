5 things Lake Lanier Association hopes to focus on in 2022

A busy 2022 is in store for Lake Lanier Association, as it is planning programs and initiatives on its own and with other groups, such as the Army Corps of Engineers.

“With a full calendar of events, volunteer opportunities and expanded programs to protect Lanier, this is sure to be an amazing year,” the Gainesville-based group said in a recent newsletter.

Here’s a brief look at what’s ahead this year:

Water quality may be a top issue

A virtual discussion about water quality is planned in March.

“We’re going to be reviewing the past year’s information and data and see how water quality is trending,” said Jennifer Flowers, Lake Lanier Association’s executive director.

The hope is to bring state Environmental Protection Division officials into that discussion.

“The winter into early spring tends to be the dirt season” on Lanier, Flowers said. “That’s when we see the highest level of erosion and sedimentation going into Lanier.”

Those are not just appearance concerns.

“Sediment can bring a lot of phosphorus into the lake and cause other concerns, and it can affect fish habitat,” Flowers said.

In 2020, algae appeared in at least a couple of places on Lake Lanier’s shoreline after heavy rains.

Tests later revealed that toxins were present in some samples, but “the levels were not extreme,” Flowers said at the time.

Hazard markers could become more visible at night

The group is looking at putting reflective tape on hazard markers in the lake.

To help improve nighttime visibility on the lake, the group has placed solar lights on 289 markers.

“Where we may not need a solar light, maybe some reflective tape would suffice,” Flowers said of the effort. “There are also certain markers that, even with the light, continually get hit. We’re going to see if some reflective tape will help them to be seen.”

Lighting up Lanier has been an issue for the association over the years.

“In many places where water meets the land, there are hazards just under the surface,” the group says on its website. “Hazardous area markers can be difficult to see after dark.”



