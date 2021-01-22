5 takeaways from Lake Lanier Association/Corps of Engineers virtual town hall

No marina coming to Bolding Mill Campground

No more marinas are planned on Lake Lanier, meaning the end of a potential one at Bolding Mill Campground at 4055 Chestatee Road in northwest Hall.

“One of the proposed management actions in our master plan, based on the recreational carrying capacity study we did, is we will limit water access,” said Tim Rainey, the Corps operations project manager for Lake Lanier. “So, there won’t be a marina at Bolding Mill.”

The Bolding Mill proposal was rolled out by the Corps in 2014 as possibly the first new marina on the lake in 30 years and what would have been the first marina in the Chestatee River arm of Lanier.

Studies found “we are crowded,” Rainey said. “The current marinas have approved development plans (showing boat) slips that they haven’t even built yet. … What we have now versus what’s been approved to be built is the density we want to strive for in managing Lake Lanier.”