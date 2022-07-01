4 tips for visitors of Lake Lanier before hitting the water this 4th of July weekend

As safety officials prepare for July Fourth weekend on Lake Lanier, Cpl. Dan Schay with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources offered some tips for staying safe on one of the most visited lakes in the country.

Forsyth County News recently tagged along with DNR officials as they patrolled Lake Lanier on Thursday, June 30, as part of Operation Dry Water.

Here are some tips DNR officials want you to know before hopping in a boat or revving up a Jet Ski this weekend.

Appoint a designated driver

Heavy boat traffic is expected on Lake Lanier this weekend and that means more law enforcement.

Schay, who has been with the DNR for 15 years, said he estimates about 10 “or more” arrests before the weekend’s over.

Having a designated driver is important when consuming alcohol on the lake, he said.

Since Jan. 1, officials have issued 47 BUIs, or Boating Under the Influence citations, on Lake Lanier, which is about 33% of total BUIs across Georgia waterways.

If convicted, a person is not allowed to operate a boat until completing a Driving Under the Influence Alcohol or Drug Use Risk Reduction Program.

They will also be charged with a misdemeanor which can be punishable with up to a $1,000 fine and possible jail time.

A blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher will result in a BUI of any person 21 years or older and for those under 21, there is a zero-tolerance policy.

He said it’s not difficult for officials to tell if alcohol is becoming a problem on a boat. Officials may look for “a moving violation, like causing a wake in a ‘no wake zone,’ or towing without an observer” as a sign of impairment.

A boater found over the limit with a child 14 or younger on board could also be convicted of child endangerment.

Wear a life jacket

DNR officials continue to stress the importance of wearing a life jacket. And children 13 and under are required to wear one. There should be a life jacket for every passenger on board.

“Kids 13 and younger need to be wearing a life jacket when [the boat is floating or moving],” Schay said. “A lot of people don’t realize that.”

Each person riding on a personal watercraft must also wear a life jacket regardless of age.

Schay said many drownings on the lake happen when people overestimate their swimming capabilities and don’t have a life jacket on in open water.

“It’s not a swimming pool out here,” Schay said. “It’s bigger and [people] just get more tired, and they don’t [realize] their limits.”

Lake Lanier has seen four drownings in the last month, three of those close to the shore or a dock.

Through SPLASH, a statewide water safety initiative, DNR officials can provide “loaner boards” around the lake with life jackets at public boat ramps and swimming areas that people can use while on the lake. Just remember to return it before leaving.



