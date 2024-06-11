Jackson EMC Foundation awards $85K to Hall County agencies A $10,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Quinlan Visual Arts, Inc., will help the organization provide free or reduced cost participation in its summer arts program for 120 students. Pictured, from left, are Kenny Lumpkin, Jackson EMC Foundation representative; David Lee, Jackson EMC Gainesville district manager; Christy Moore, Jackson EMC Foundation board member; Nairika Cornett, executive director of Quinlan Visual Arts; Pete Miller, chairperson of Quinlan Visual Arts; Natalie Challen, chairperson-elect of Quinlan Visual Arts; and Philippa Lewis Moss, Jackson EMC Foundation board chairperson. The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors has awarded $85,000 to organizations serving Hall County residents.