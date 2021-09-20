THE GUN AND THE BAG, part 5: The family sues Gainesville and the police officers who shot Adam English

William Harmening, the expert for the English family and a 37-year law enforcement veteran, is a former police academy instructor in Illinois. He wrote in his opinion that the deadly force used by Hernandez and Fowler was “inappropriate and excessive under the circumstances.”



From viewing the body camera videos and a bystander video, Harmening claimed that four of Hernandez’s eight shots came while English was either falling or on the ground.

“It does not take a scientific analysis to conclude either that English was attempting to de-escalate the officers by motioning them with his left palm and then disarming himself by setting the bag on the ground, or he was complying as best he could with Hernandez’s command to show his hands,” Harmening wrote in his analysis.

According to Harmening’s report, Hernandez reportedly said in a deposition that he was able to see both of English’s hands “and that there was no gun in either” when the bag was put on the ground.

“He further admitted that at no time did he ever see a gun in English’s hand,” according to Harmening’s report.

Harmening also raised the issue of the officers not being interviewed nor submitting a written report for days after the incident.

Harmening wrote that such a delay “brings with it the possibility of memory contamination caused by the officers viewing media reports and having conversations with other involved officers.”

Fear alone is not sufficient to justify deadly force, Harmening wrote.

In Fowler’s report cited in Harmening’s report, the officer said he “did not hear any word from dispatch about the situation” after getting out of his patrol car.

In Hernandez’s deposition, the officer discussed what he was hearing on the radio on the way to the scene as “pretty chaotic.

“Officers were still trying to get a location for where the security guards and the subject were,” according to Hernandez’s deposition. “And there was — I believe there was even some county units on the city radio, which was very abnormal, but it definitely clogged the radio. So there weren’t a lot of updates going on through the radio other than people saying that they were either (en route) or that they were in this area.”

In his deposition, Fowler claimed that English made a “hurried movement towards us, which is when I heard two shots, and then I fired my weapon at Adam,” according to Harmening’s report.

“However, the body cam video makes clear that English made no such movement,” Harmening wrote.

Taking issue with Hernandez’s description of English as an “active shooter,” Harmening wrote that the FBI describes that term as “an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”