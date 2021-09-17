THE GUN AND THE BAG, part 4: After the police shooting, 'his gun's right here'

Officers Fowler and Hernandez both fired their weapons at English, and both are no longer with the department.

A GBI agent met with Fowler and Hernandez three hours after the shooting Sept. 20, but their interviews were delayed until Sept. 24-25, 2019.

When asked about protocols concerning interviewing officers, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said an “officer-involved shooting” investigation is considered a criminal investigation.

“As in all criminal investigations, the involved parties have the right to speak to law enforcement or to choose not to speak,” Miles wrote in an email. “They also have the right to legal representation.”

Lt. Kevin Holbrook told the GBI he could not see English’s right side “but could see that his right arm was down.” He also noted that English kept looking down at the bag next to him.

Holbrook said he did not shoot because he couldn’t see English’s right side.

“(Lt.) Holbrook was not sure what other officers saw at the time, but (Lt.) Holbrook did not see a gun in English’s hand,” according to the GBI report.

Officer Nick Smith said he was “not aware of anyone coming in contact with English’s firearm,” according to the GBI report.

“Officer Smith did see a black handled silver revolver in a black holster laying on the ground next to English after the shooting,” according to the GBI report.

Both Hernandez and Fowler were on administrative leave from Sept. 21, 2019, through Oct. 4, 2019.