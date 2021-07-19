A look into the past and future for old Coca-Cola building in downtown Gainesville

Doug Ivester recalled sipping ice-cold Coke from a 6½-ounce glass bottle as a youngster at the old Coca-Cola Bottling Co. building on Green Street in Gainesville.



“It was a great day for all of the third graders, and the day obviously had a great impact on me,” said the Gainesville native, who would grow up to become CEO of Coca-Cola.

Recalling a class field trip, the retired executive said, “The bottles were flipped upside-down to mix the drink.”

The trip ended with students getting a bottle of Coke, Ivester said.

The Coke building has since become something of an iconic downtown fixture — and one that’s about to start a new era.