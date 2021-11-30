Though one of the older homes on Green Street, a 1930 remodel changed its look

The house was named after two of the previous occupants, T.H. Robertson, who bought the house in 1899, and Charles J. Thurmond who bought it in 1943.



Similar to most of the houses on Green Street, the Robertson-Thurmond House has been used for commercial businesses but for a time it was owned by the Gainesville District North Georgia Conference of the Methodist Church, according to the Department of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division.

Today, the house is inhabited by personal injury law firm, Hasty Pope Davies. The firm moved into the house in 2014, according to the firm’s paralegal Julie Jay.

Although it has a plainer exterior than many of the other houses on the street, the interior has the same nostalgic look of the historical Green Street.

The inside of the house has two floors filled with offices for the legal team. Dark wood furniture, brass statues, leather chairs and paintings decorate the interior of the conference room.

The firm renovated its office space in 2017 to make use of the basement below.

“I love being on Green Street and being in this office because the street itself is beautiful with all of the homes’ outside architecture,” Jay said. “We have definitely modernized the inside, but we still have, I think, the classic feels that I would think that the home had.”

