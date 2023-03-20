By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A timeline: Remembering North Hall tornado's destruction 25 years ago today
Tornado 1998
Survivors pick through the remains of a mobile home in North Hall County. - photo by Times file

A tornado on March 20, 1998, left 11 miles worth of devastation in northern Hall and southern White counties. Thirteen people were killed in the tornado, which had wind speeds ranging from 158 to 206 mph. The following is a timeline of its path through Hall. 

6:27 a.m. March 20, 1998

Tornado touches down on Leach Road north of Chestatee Road knocking down about 100 trees

Killed: Part-time Hall County 911 dispatcher and Dawson County officer Bobbie Sue Hoenie while stopping to help a motorist

Read more: Hoenie honored in 2022 with road naming 

6:30 a.m. 

Tornado destroys front wing of Lanier Elementary School. Buildings destroyed within a couple of hundred yards of Hopewell United Methodist Church. 

Killed: Ronald Underwood, when his truck was thrown into the school

Read more: Memories from Underwood's family, recorded in 2018

6:32 a.m.

Storm takes roof off of North Hall High, trailers destroyed

Read more: Memories recorded in 2018

Killed: Custodian, Calvin Little Jr., who lived near the school, his daughter, Tonja Simerly, and her 6-year-old son, Austin Simerly.

Ray Foster and Danny Barham are killed when their trailers are destroyed.

03182018 TORNADO 04.jpg
Survivors look through debris following the March 20, 1998, tornado. Photo courtesy Eddie Keith.

6:35 a.m.

Three chicken houses destroyed on Lawson Road. Homes destroyed on other roads in the area.

Killed: John Perry Stapp and granddaughter Whitney Strickland when their mobile home is blown into a nearby pond.

6:40 a.m.

Two killed in their home off Shoal Creek Road.

Killed: Joseph and Matthew Boring in their home off Shoal Creek Road

6:45 a.m.

Hayley Wilson killed near her home off U.S. 129. Jesse McLendon is injured and dies 10 days later.

1998 tornado
A truck lies among the wreckage of Lanier Elementary School. Ronald Underwood died in the truck as it was blown into the school as he was making a delivery when the tornado hit. - photo by Times file
The victims

Danny Lee Barham, 34

Joseph Lee Boring, 52, Clermont

Matthew Steven Boring, 9 months, Clermont

Ray Edward Foster Jr., 26, Gainesville

Bobbie Sue Hoenie, 27, Gainesville

Calvin Little Jr., 75, Gainesville

Jesse McLendon, 31, Cleveland

Austin Simerly, 6, Gainesville

Tonja Simerly, 32, Gainesville

John Perry Stapp, 51, Clermont

E. Whitney Strickland, 12, Clermont

Ronald Underwood, 51, Dahlonega

Hayley Michelle Wilson, 4, Cleveland

03182018 TORNADO 06.jpg
The March 20, 1998, tornado that hit North Hall damaged 105 homes in Hall County. Photo courtesy Eddie Keith.
03192018 Tornado 2
Annette Baugh, left, and Rhonda Pitzer look through the remains of a classroom at Lanier Elementary School two days after the tornado struck the school on March 20, 1998. - photo by Time file photo
The toll

  • 13 dead
  • $15M in damage
  • 11.5-mile path
  • 1/4-mile wide
  • 77 homes destroyed
  • F2-F3 strength, between 113 and 206 mph winds

03182018 TORNADO 10.jpg
03112018 TORNADO
A Clermont monument honors the 13 people killed in a March 1998 tornado in North Hall. “This community will never forget you, because to live in our hearts is to truly never die.”
03182018 TORNADO 01.jpg