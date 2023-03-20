A timeline: Remembering North Hall tornado's destruction 25 years ago today

6:27 a.m. March 20, 1998

Tornado touches down on Leach Road north of Chestatee Road knocking down about 100 trees

Killed: Part-time Hall County 911 dispatcher and Dawson County officer Bobbie Sue Hoenie while stopping to help a motorist

Read more: Hoenie honored in 2022 with road naming

6:30 a.m.

Tornado destroys front wing of Lanier Elementary School. Buildings destroyed within a couple of hundred yards of Hopewell United Methodist Church.

Killed: Ronald Underwood, when his truck was thrown into the school

Read more: Memories from Underwood's family, recorded in 2018

6:32 a.m.

Storm takes roof off of North Hall High, trailers destroyed

Read more: Memories recorded in 2018

Killed: Custodian, Calvin Little Jr., who lived near the school, his daughter, Tonja Simerly, and her 6-year-old son, Austin Simerly.

Ray Foster and Danny Barham are killed when their trailers are destroyed.