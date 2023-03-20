A timeline: Remembering North Hall tornado's destruction 25 years ago today

A tornado on March 20, 1998, left 11 miles worth of devastation in northern Hall and southern White counties. Thirteen people were killed in the tornado, which had wind speeds ranging from 158 to 206 mph. The following is a timeline of its path through Hall.
6:27 a.m. March 20, 1998
Tornado touches down on Leach Road north of Chestatee Road knocking down about 100 trees
Killed: Part-time Hall County 911 dispatcher and Dawson County officer Bobbie Sue Hoenie while stopping to help a motorist
6:30 a.m.
Tornado destroys front wing of Lanier Elementary School. Buildings destroyed within a couple of hundred yards of Hopewell United Methodist Church.
Killed: Ronald Underwood, when his truck was thrown into the school
6:32 a.m.
Storm takes roof off of North Hall High, trailers destroyed
Killed: Custodian, Calvin Little Jr., who lived near the school, his daughter, Tonja Simerly, and her 6-year-old son, Austin Simerly.
Ray Foster and Danny Barham are killed when their trailers are destroyed.
6:35 a.m.
Three chicken houses destroyed on Lawson Road. Homes destroyed on other roads in the area.
Killed: John Perry Stapp and granddaughter Whitney Strickland when their mobile home is blown into a nearby pond.
6:40 a.m.
Two killed in their home off Shoal Creek Road.
Killed: Joseph and Matthew Boring in their home off Shoal Creek Road
6:45 a.m.
Hayley Wilson killed near her home off U.S. 129. Jesse McLendon is injured and dies 10 days later.
The victims
Danny Lee Barham, 34
Joseph Lee Boring, 52, Clermont
Matthew Steven Boring, 9 months, Clermont
Ray Edward Foster Jr., 26, Gainesville
Bobbie Sue Hoenie, 27, Gainesville
Calvin Little Jr., 75, Gainesville
Jesse McLendon, 31, Cleveland
Austin Simerly, 6, Gainesville
Tonja Simerly, 32, Gainesville
John Perry Stapp, 51, Clermont
E. Whitney Strickland, 12, Clermont
Ronald Underwood, 51, Dahlonega
Hayley Michelle Wilson, 4, Cleveland
The toll
- 13 dead
- $15M in damage
- 11.5-mile path
- 1/4-mile wide
- 77 homes destroyed
- F2-F3 strength, between 113 and 206 mph winds