Here’s one local Confederate statue that’s actually in a museum

Through residents returning pieces of the statue, Sanders today has a home at the Northeast Georgia History Center at Brenau University.



But he’s still in pieces, with the head separated from his torso and chair, inside the museum off Academy Street and two of the columns stored outside the museum. Also facing the elements is the monument’s round base, which describes Sanders’ Confederate military credentials.

Sanders, a Franklin County native, fought in the Army of Northern Virginia, which was led by Gen. Robert E. Lee.

“He served throughout the war and was wounded twice,” said Glen Kyle, executive director of the History Center. “He was at Antietam, at Gettysburg. He was wounded three or four days before Lee surrendered at Appomattox.”

“After the war, he went to South Georgia to do some business, then he came up to Gainesville and started a bank and became a prominent member of the community,” Kyle said.

Also after the war, he was offered the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army, but he declined, settling in Gainesville and later organizing and serving as president of the State Banking Company, according to his display.

A world traveler, Sanders also served as a trustee of then-Brenau College and on the Gainesville Board of Education. He died in 1908. The statue was unveiled on July 6, 1910.