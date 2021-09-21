Why local experts say flu shots still matter

Last year, the spread of flu was quite low, according to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local medical experts are hoping for that trend to continue as people protect themselves against COVID-19.



“We’re not expecting it to be worse than last year, just because we continue to wear masks and social distancing and following these other measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 that will also help reduce the transmission of the flu virus,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, director of infectious disease medicine at Northeast Georgia Health System.

Dr. Ellen Sanders, a physician at Oakwood’s Longstreet Clinic, said it was especially important for elderly people, aged 65 and older, and very young children to get vaccinated against the flu.