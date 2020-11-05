Why Georgia’s move to new health insurance program might face legal challenges

Georgia has gotten federal approval to offer federally subsidized health insurance through private vendors instead of a state insurance marketplace, but one local insurance provider said tricky waters could lie ahead.



“The unknown on this plan is the fact that this new program is a waiver from normal federal law that is being approved by President Trump’s administration,” said Rob Fowler, CEO and partner with Turner, Wood and Smith in Gainesville. "If Trump is not re-elected, I would assume the Biden administration could overturn the waiver.”

Also, Fowler noted that Georgia’s “reinsurance” plan – announced Sunday, Nov. 1, by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services – “could face a court challenge if it decreases overall enrollment, because a decrease would violate” the federal Affordable Care Act, which paved the way for federal and state marketplaces.

Health Affairs, a Maryland-based health policy thinktank, also noted legal challenges may occur.