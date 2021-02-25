What Gainesville, Hall schools have planned come March 8 when teachers can get vaccinated

Preschool and K-12 school employees, adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia starting March 8.



Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Thursday, saying newly eligible people can start signing up Friday at www.MyVaccineGeorgia.com.

Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams said he will provide an update to the school board on Monday.

“Our goal is going to be to take one day and vaccinate all of our employees on that one day, which means we would likely be moving to remote instruction for that one day to get our employees vaccinated,” Williams said. “We do anticipate using our nurses to help assist in the vaccinations.”