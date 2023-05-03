When Good News Clinics hope to start, finish expansion project

Work is expected to start soon on a long-awaited expansion and remodeling of Good News Clinics, a Gainesville health center that provides free medical and dental care to Hall County’s underserved and uninsured.
The project, being funded through an $8 million fundraising campaign, was celebrated during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, May 3.
“This is like coming home again, and it’s been amazing,” said Julie Poole, who heads the campaign, of the journey to the project starting.
The Atlanta resident who grew up in Gainesville is the daughter of the late Dr. Sam Poole, Good News Clinics’ first volunteer medical director and namesake of the facility’s medical clinic.
Good News Clinics was founded in 1992 as a faith-based health center and affiliate of Good News at Noon. The now-autonomous organization at 810 Pine St. near Queen City Parkway/Ga. 60 has grown to serve more than 3,500 patients annually.
To be eligible for services, prospective patients must reside within Hall County, fall within 150% of the federal poverty guideline for household income and be uninsured.
Good News Clinics marked its 20th anniversary with an expansion of its facility, and now, through its Greater Things capital campaign, plans to build a 1,400-square-foot welcome center and renovate its facility and an 8,400-square-foot warehouse next door, named the NGHS Health Education Center, which it purchased in 2019.
The campus now houses medical, dental and acupuncture clinics, a counseling program, specialty referrals program, a pharmacy and a dispensary.
With the expansion, the facility will add six more exam rooms, six provider rooms, four counseling offices, a chapel, an outdoor classroom and other education services, as well as an expanded welcome center with a “blessing box” area for patients to pick up free medical supplies, shelf stable foods and hygiene items.
All clinical services will be at the current facility, with everything else, including administration and the education department, moving to the renovated warehouse.
Overall, the expansion will allow Good News to accommodate 2,000 more patients a year and triple its capacity for mental and behavioral health services and eye care.
Grading is expected to start in June, with completion slated a year later, or in mid-2024, said Liz Coates, Good News Clinics’ executive director.
She told a group gathered for Wednesday’s event that more than $7 million of the fundraising goal has been reached.
Coates went on to praise those who have given to the cause.
“Every dollar you invest in our mission is a reward that will be reaped by our patients,” she said. “Our patients don’t have another place to go. We are their last stop. Thank you for investing in them.”