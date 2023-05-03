When Good News Clinics hope to start, finish expansion project

Work is expected to start soon on a long-awaited expansion and remodeling of Good News Clinics, a Gainesville health center that provides free medical and dental care to Hall County’s underserved and uninsured.

The project, being funded through an $8 million fundraising campaign, was celebrated during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, May 3.

“This is like coming home again, and it’s been amazing,” said Julie Poole, who heads the campaign, of the journey to the project starting.