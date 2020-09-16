When Emory University clinic may open at Atlanta Falcons complex in Flowery Branch

Construction could wrap up in mid-December on Emory University’s musculoskeletal and sports medicine clinic at the Atlanta Falcons complex in Flowery Branch, according to the Atlanta-based hospital.



“Physicians have been recruited and are starting at our other locations, ready to move in when (the clinic is) open,” said Dr. Scott Boden, chair of the Department of Orthopaedics, in a recent email from Emory.

Work has been underway for months on the $15 million, 29,000-square-foot Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at the Falcons complex at 4400 Falcon Parkway, across from C.W. Davis Middle School.

A Falcons logo will be placed soon on the side of the building, Boden said.

A grand opening ceremony likely will take place after the first of the year, he said, adding that other details about the opening are “unclear due to COVID-19.”

Otherwise, officials say project details haven’t changed since the project was announced in September 2019.