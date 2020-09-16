When Emory University clinic may open at Atlanta Falcons complex in Flowery Branch

Construction could wrap up in mid-December on Emory University’s musculoskeletal and sports medicine clinic at the Atlanta Falcons complex in Flowery Branch, according to the Atlanta-based hospital.
“Physicians have been recruited and are starting at our other locations, ready to move in when (the clinic is) open,” said Dr. Scott Boden, chair of the Department of Orthopaedics, in a recent email from Emory.
Work has been underway for months on the $15 million, 29,000-square-foot Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at the Falcons complex at 4400 Falcon Parkway, across from C.W. Davis Middle School.
A Falcons logo will be placed soon on the side of the building, Boden said.
A grand opening ceremony likely will take place after the first of the year, he said, adding that other details about the opening are “unclear due to COVID-19.”
Otherwise, officials say project details haven’t changed since the project was announced in September 2019.
“This facility will be a catalyst not only to help propel sports medicine, but for world-class orthopedics treatment for the citizens of Hall County,” said Rich McKay, the Falcons’ president and CEO, Atlanta Falcons, at the time.
“We are excited that our sports medicine experts, who are team doctors for the Falcons, will care for both NFL players and the general public with musculoskeletal ailments in this new facility,” said Dr. Jonathan S. Lewin, CEO and chairman of the board of Emory Healthcare.
And Boden said, “Patients will be able to go where the players go to receive orthopedic care.”
Also, part of the clinic is the Emory Sports Performance and Research Center, which will “explore the science of injury prevention and recovery, particularly in high school and younger athletes,” according to a 2019 press release from Emory and the Falcons.
“It will be a wonderful asset for Flowery Branch, Hall County and the Falcons, as well as the world of sports,” Flowery Branch Mayor Mike Miller said in September 2019. “The research facility will work on concussion protocols, and (anterior-cruciate ligament) injuries and prevention of those, even at the youth and high school level.”