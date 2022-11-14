What’s planned in NGMC Braselton $565 million expansion

A $565 million expansion of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton is in the works to keep up with health needs in the fast-growing South Hall area.

The project would call for adding 235,000 square feet of new clinical space, including two new patient care floors and 150 more acute-care beds that would bring the hospital’s bed number to 284, according to the Northeast Georgia Health System.

NGHS announced the expansion Monday morning.

Also, plans call for increasing the number of treatment rooms in the emergency department from 23 to 46 and adding a second helipad, “which will mean faster, more efficient access to life-saving heart, stroke and surgical care,” NGHS said in a Nov. 14 press release.

In addition, the hospital would add more than 200 new parking spaces for patients and visitors, and expand the pharmacy, laboratory, kitchen and other support spaces.

Just how the expansion would impact future staffing may not be known for several weeks.

“We’re still putting some figures together on that,” said Williamson, who has led the hospital since it opened in 2015 with 100 beds.

“This expansion is not only a reflection of the growth of the Braselton area but also of our original plan to continue to add timely, comprehensive, much needed health-related services for the community,” said Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton.

Fresh off state approval earlier this month, the expansion is scheduled to begin in late November, with new patient care floors completed in summer 2025. The emergency department expansion is expected to be complete in 2026.

“This is another of our many projects we refer to as ‘Growing the Greater Good,’” said Carol Burrell, president & CEO of NGHS. “That phrase is a reminder that, when we grow to care for more patients and expand our clinical services, we’re ultimately reinvesting in the overall health of our region – whether that’s through the care we provide, creating new jobs, or the ripple effect high-quality health care can have in a community.”

A “certificate of need” application has also been filed with the state to add more operating rooms to expand available surgeries and procedures, according to NGHS.

The certificate is a formal justification for the project.

Additional expansion also includes the construction of an endovascular operating room for the performance of complex vascular and cardiac cases. Areas for care before and after surgery will also be expanded, NGHS says.