What’s mask mouth? Local dentists say these oral issues have appeared during the pandemic

Colgate lists on its website the potential harmful outcomes of prolonged mask wear, which can include dry mouth, bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease.

Joseph Weber, dentist at Weber Dental in Gainesville, said over the past several months he has witnessed a 20-25% increase in cavities among his patients, even those who make regular appointments and take considerable care of their teeth. He sees people ages 3 to 109, and most of his patients are over 45.

Weber says he has linked the recent uptick in oral issues to prolonged mask wearing. He said face coverings cause most people to breathe through their mouth.

“It can lead to dry mouth,” he said. “What happens then is, we have the plaque or the tartar that’s on our teeth, and then acid will set in. That in the mouth increases the cavity and gum disease.”

Weber explained that people’s saliva acts as a natural cleanser for their teeth and can help hamper the formation of tartar and plaque. So, the dryer the mouth, the less protection from tooth decay and gum infection.

When people try to quench their dry mouth, Weber said they tend to gravitate toward hard candy or sugary acidic beverages.

“We’ve had people come in with cavities across three to four teeth on one side,” he added. “Also, unfortunately a lot of the population already have dry mouth due to certain drugs they take, their age or a medical condition, and so they’ve already got dry mouth and they’re getting more. It just leads to a lot of damage to the patient’s mouth.”