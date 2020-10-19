What your diet should look like to prevent and fight cancer

Smith’s firsthand experience with nutrition and diet as part of fighting cancer follows closely what doctors and dietitians say is a healthy regimen – not only in combating the disease but also warding it off as best as possible.

Generally, as a preventive measure, people should follow “diets that are low in saturated fats, limiting consumption of red meats and eating a high-fiber diet and relatively low carbohydrates,” said Dr. Andrew Johnson, medical oncologist and hematologist at Longstreet Clinic Cancer Center in Gainesville.

Fried foods may be tasty, but they’re generally not healthy. Outdoor grilling also should be done in moderation, as there are carcinogens – or cancer-causing agents -- in smoked meats, Johnson said.

Elizabeth Battle, a registered dietitian, board-certified in oncology nutrition with Northside Hospital in Cumming, said studies have shown recommending a plant-based diet in dealing with or preventing cancer.

“That’s not necessarily vegetarian,” she said. “It’s just getting more vegetables and fruit in your diet, plus whole grains.”

Legumes, such as beans and peas, “are really important because they reduce inflammation in your body,” Battle said. “And really put a limit on your red meat – beef, pork and lamb -- of 12 to 18 ounces per week.”

“What we tell our patients and anyone we talk with is to try to stay on the outside perimeter of the grocery story,” she said, noting that more processed, or chemically preserved foods, are on interior shelves.

And people should look at labels on foods.

“If you can identify everything that’s on that label – there's not something weird that you don’t understand, that doesn’t have a lot of chemicals – then those are going to be healthy products,” Battle said. “They’re a little more expensive, but it’s worth it for your health in the end.”