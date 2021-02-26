What UNG nursing students say about helping to administer the COVID-19 vaccine

Pitts is one of 83 UNG students who have been trained and are now helping to administer the vaccine, Nina Myer, UNG nursing faculty member said.

“My heart and everything in me has a passion to help others so it was so hard to sit and watch people suffer from the virus and not be able to help,” Pitts said. “Now I finally have a way to help like how I’ve been trained to.”

A similar program began at Brenau University earlier this year.

Alan Satterfield, who works with the Hall County Health Department, contacted the University of North Georgia about training students to assist with the vaccine distribution, Myer said. The students are assigned to five different health departments including Hall County, Dawson County, Union County, Lumpkin County and White County. All 83 students are seniors set to graduate in May. Due to COVID-19 related policies, only two students can be present at a health department per day, Myer said.

“Because of COVID, we have had a lot of limitations with that. So this has provided another outlet for students to do clinical, so it just serves so much of their needs,” Myer said.

The nursing students are required to work at least two days out of the semester, which ends April 30. Myer said before administering a vaccine, each student undergoes one virtual Georgia emergency preparedness system training session. Once the student arrives at their designated health department, they administer the first two vaccines with a nurse. The following vaccines the students administer are also supervised by the department staff and nurses, Myer said.