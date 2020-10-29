Want to take a COVID-19 antibody test? Kroger will soon offer them across all pharmacies

Kroger will soon offer rapid antibody tests across all its pharmacies.

The grocery chain made the announcement Wednesday, Oct. 28, stating that the services — which were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration — are available in California and Michigan stores and will come to all pharmacies and clinics “as soon as November.”

Those who take the test will be able to know whether they have previously been infected by COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says antibodies typically start developing within 1 to 3 weeks after infection.

People who believe they may have been exposed COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test, Kroger’s statement explained.

Rachna Patel, pharmacist at the Kroger off Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville, said the short procedure involves a blood-based finger stick test. According to the company’s website, the tests, supplied by Whitmire Medical, will cost $25 with results expected in 15 minutes.

The tests are not currently active in Georgia, but Patel said she expects them to arrive in the coming weeks.

“We’re anticipating it soon, but we haven’t gotten an exact date,” she said.