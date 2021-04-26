Walk-ins allowed starting April 27 at University of North Georgia COVID vaccination site

Georgia Department of Public Health officials announced Friday, April 23, that the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be lifted.



The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and FDA said earlier this month they were investigating unusual clots in several women that occurred six to 13 days after administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The federal agencies advised that a warning should be added to the vaccine about the potential for very rare, but severe blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine,” the Department of Public Health said in a news release. “In particular, women under the age of 50 should be made aware of the increased risk of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome and may choose to receive another vaccine.”

Palmer said District 2 Public Health was looking at how to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will provide details soon on how to obtain it.

DPH said there are 211,000 Johnson & Johnson doses in the statewide inventory, and more than 124,000 doses have been administered so far.



