Uninsured people or those without access to health care can get a free COVID-19 test on April 28

The Times appreciates Northeast Georgia Health System sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows our coverage to be free to nonsubscribers as a public service. Our news coverage is always independently reported, as we work to provide accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of COVID-19 in the state and region. Please consider supporting our coverage by subscribing to The Times.
Northeast Georgia Health System and Good News Clinics are offering a second round of free COVID-19 testing to low-income and uninsured Hall County residents.
From 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, people will be able to drive up to Good News, located at 810 Pine St. in Gainesville, and receive a free coronavirus test.
Liz Coates, director of Good News, said those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus, are encouraged to visit.
As vehicles pull into the front lot, the nonprofits’ employees and NGHS nursing staff will help patients fill out personal information, have their noses swabbed and receive educational material about proper quarantine protocols in Spanish and English.
All of the COVID-19 tests will be provided by NGHS.
Coates said the previous free testing day on April 19 offered helpful insight about the county’s population. More than 300 people were examined that day.
“What it told us is that half the people that came were positive, and half of the positives were asymptomatic.” Coates said. “That was an incredible narrative for the community to have as we begin to loosen restrictions. We’ll see what the results from this testing tells us about Hall County.”